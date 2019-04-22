HAMPTON, Va. — Chef, restaurateur, and TV host Guy Fieri announced on Monday he plans to open two concepts at the Power Plant Hampton Roads dining and entertainment district.

He plans to open 'Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint' and 'Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor.'

“I’ve always loved coming to Virginia to film 'Diners, Drive Ins and Dives' and most recently, to open my Smokehouse down the road in Norfolk at the Waterside District. So, I’m really fired up to be opening two awesome concepts in Hampton,” said Guy Fieri. “We’re bringin' my Dive & Taco Joint concept that people are loving in Kansas City and then next door, we’re bringing a real deal, old school Pizza Parlor. You’re gonna dig it!"

The first 'Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint' recently opened in the Kansas City Power & Light District. It includes food with a neat bar scene and nightly entertainment. The concept will offer tacos, Mexican classics, specialty margaritas and much more.

'Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor' is a brand new dining concept for Guy, and it will debut nationally when it opens at the Power Plant Hampton Roads. This concept will feature a variety of artisanal pizza’s created by Guy using housemade dough and sauce.

"Guy Fieri is a pioneer of finding food that’s fabulous, fun and not fussy,” said Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck. "That inspiration is a perfect fit for Hampton — in fact, such a good fit that we will be the site of two of his restaurants. We look forward to being the debut location for Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor, as well as the second location of Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint.”

'Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint' and 'Guy’s Pizza Parlor' will be located between PBR Hampton and Bass Pro Shops. Both are expected to open this June.

Right now, both venues are looking for applicants for a variety of positions from entry level to management opportunities. Starting Monday, April 29, interested applicants can visit the Hiring Center located inside PBR Hampton at 1976 Power Plant Parkway, Hampton from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to apply online, or to learn more.