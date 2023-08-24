Local group hosting Back 2 School Jam in Hampton featuring music, food, fun, and a bouncy house

​III XI is hosting the event on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 3233 W Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. — A local group is bringing a back-to-school event to Hampton in preparation for the new school year.

The III XI (Three Eleven) group was founded in 2017 in memory of James C. Scales after he passed away from liver cancer. "His passion and love for the youth and sports was endless."

Now the group works to raise money to assist with structure, shape, and form for youth in the area.

III XI is hosting the Back 2 School Jam on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 3233 W Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

There will be music, fun, food, and a bounce house for families and kids to enjoy. They are encouraging donations to help with future fundraising.