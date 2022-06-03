Hampton PD: 1 injured in shooting near Buckroe Beach Sunday

According to police, a fight between two groups led to a shooting around 8:45 p.m.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Buckroe Beach Sunday night.

According to the Hampton Police Division, officers were called to the area of Pembroke Avenue and First Street around 8:45 p.m., and found a man who'd been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, said police.

Investigators believe a fight between two groups near the beach led to the shooting. However, police are still trying to learn the motive for the altercation.

The Hampton Police Division is asking the public for any information about the shooting.