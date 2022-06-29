Hampton police investigate 2-month-old boy's January death

On January 7, Hampton dispatchers got a call about a baby boy having a medical emergency. Medics rushed him to a hospital, but doctors couldn't save his life.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating the death of a two-month-old baby that happened in January 2022.

On Tuesday morning, Sgt. R.C. Williams, a police division spokesman, shared a little about the case.

He said on Jan. 7, around 9:45 a.m., the city's dispatch center got a call for a medical emergency in the 2200 block of Shell Road, which is in the Wythe section of the city.

Medics rushed the baby boy to a hospital, but doctors couldn't save his life. He died on Jan. 10.

Police haven't shared his name because of privacy rules surrounding children.

"A press release was not completed at the time of the incident because the case had not yet been ruled a homicide," Williams said. "That determination is made by the medical examiner."