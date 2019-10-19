HAMPTON, Va. —

A man died after being shot while inside a vehicle early Saturday morning, Hampton Police Division said.

Police received the call after 4 a.m. of a shooting in the 1100 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

Officers found the man shot inside a vehicle. Police pronounced him dead at the scene.

Hampton Police Division hasn't released the victim's name until relatives are notified.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time, police said.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.