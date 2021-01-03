Hampton police investigate death of woman from York County

Officers said Marina Turner, 20, was found unconscious on Harbor Drive in Wythe. She died there.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police said they were investigating the death of a woman who was found unconscious in Wythe on Feb. 26.

The Hampton Police Division said it received a call around 4 p.m. that day about a person who was on the ground in the 400 block of Harbor Dr.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Marina Turner of York County unconscious. She died there.

Police said Monday that they didn't have any other information to release and they still were looking into the circumstances surrounding what happened to Turner.