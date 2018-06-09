HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Hampton Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects involved in a carjacking and robbery on Wednesday.

Around 7:20 p.m., Emergency Communications received the 911 call in reference to a two-vehicle crash that just occurred in the intersection of Magruder Boulevard and Hardy Cash Drive. After investigating, police learned that a green SUV was traveling on Magruder Boulevard and was hit by a black Infiniti sedan. The SUV was trying to make a left turn onto Hardy Cash Drive.

After the crash, the suspect exited the vehicle and approached a man trying to help. The suspect showed a firearm, and demand the man drive him away from the crash scene. The victim, a 29-year-old Hampton man complied with the suspect's demands and took him to an unknown location before police arrived.

No one was injured during the crash.

Police described the suspect as a black male, heavyset, and approximately 5'6" tall.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

