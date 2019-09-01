HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton University Marching Band, known as “The Marching Force,” will perform in the 2020 Rome New Year's Day Parade on January 1, 20202 in Rome, Italy!

“'The Marching Force' is an elite group of talented, young musicians who are also academically accomplished. This opportunity shows that our band is being recognized internationally. They continue to uphold THE Standard of Excellence as being one of the best marching bands in the nation,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

On the first day of the year, thousands gather in St. Peter’s Square in Rome to celebrate and receive the Pope’s New Year’s Day blessing. The parade celebrates life, cultural diversity and international goodwill.

The Marching Force will get the chance to perform in the parade and at St. Peter’s Square before and after the Pope’s blessing.

the band will begin fundraising for the trip because the cost to send all of the band members, plus chaperones are expensive. The Marching Force will also need to purchase new uniforms and instruments.

Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for In the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Anyone interested in donating to the Hampton University's marching band trip should click here.

While in Italy, the band will also get the opportunity to visit and perform in other local communities where they will be joyously welcomed by the local residents.

Hampton University will be the first HBCU band in history to participate in this parade.

“This wonderful opportunity will put Hampton University on an international spotlight and bring some attention to what we’re doing with the band at Hampton. Over the last year, we have been focusing on recruiting talented musicians, dancers, color guard and majorettes. Our mission is not just to build better band students, but to shape and mold students so that they are academically proficient and have high moral character,” said Dr. Thomas Jones, band director, in a press release. “This trip validates what we’re doing. The strength of the program is growing. Traveling is a great incentive for new and current students and we are really looking forward to this exciting journey.”