Hampton University Mobile Health Unit brings vaccines to communities

A retrofitted RV designed and operated through the school streamlines the vaccinations process and provides access.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University requires all of its faculty and staff to be vaccinated by May 31. Employees won't have to look far to meet that requirement, thanks to some innovative thinking from the school.

"We can't ask people to be vaccinated, and then we have the facilities and capabilities to provide it, and not provide it," said Michelle Penn Marshall, Vice President of Research, Associate Provost and Dean of Graduate College.

The facility she's referring to: a retrofitted RV that has been transformed into a Mobile Health Unit. From filling vaccines to registering patients, to administering and providing space for a 30 minute post-shot wait time, the mobile unit and team behind it can take the entire process to any community in need.

That community will be Hampton University staff from April 20 to April 22 and again from April 27 through April 29. Appointments should be made online, but if you don't have such capabilities, registration is available at the site.

The clinic doesn't plan to stop there.

"If you know of organizations that would like the mobile health unit, please let us know," said Marshall, relaying that this weekend the RV will head to Norfolk to administer 500 more vaccines.