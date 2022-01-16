Man dead, another hurt critically after shooting in Hampton

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire inside a home on Scott Drive in the Briarfield area. The men who were hit in the exchange knew each other.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said one person died and that medics took another person to the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting Saturday night.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident on Scott Drive shortly before 10:45 p.m. The location is in the Briarfield area of the city. When officers got there, they found the two men who had been hit in an exchange of gunfire inside a home. The who man who died, died there.

Police said the two men knew each other. Officers weren't sure what the circumstances were that led to the shooting or how things played out once it began.

If you or anyone you know has information that can help in the investigation, you can contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or you can call Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.