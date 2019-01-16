HAMPTON, Va. — Police officers were on the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday morning.

Hampton Police Division tweeted that the incident happened in the 2900 Block of Shell Road. Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident around 9 a.m.

After officers got there, they found a man who had been shot in the parking lot of Roy's Quick Service II. The convenience store is located at the intersection of Shell Road and Bell Street/Hampton Roads Avenue.

A manager at the store told 13News Now the man had been inside the business before the shooting and bought a 25-cent piece of candy. The manager had not seen the man before that.

The manager heard a pop outside the building. When he went outside, he saw the man. He didn't see who shot him.

A Hampton City Schools spokeswoman said three schools were on modified lockdowns for a short time because of the police investigation.

Armstrong School for the Arts and Andrews PreK-8 were on modified lockdowns for about 30 minutes.

Bassette Elementary School was on modified lockdown for a little more than an hour.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Line. The number is 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.