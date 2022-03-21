Man shot on Milford Avenue in Hampton, police say

The shooting happened Sunday around 5 p.m., and a man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the Hampton Police Division.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt on Milford Avenue Sunday night.

Dispatchers received a call about a shooting around 5 p.m., according to the Hampton Police Division.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Bullets struck several homes in the area, also. However, no one else was injured, said the division.

Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.