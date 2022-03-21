Man shot on Milford Avenue in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt on Milford Avenue Sunday night.
Dispatchers received a call about a shooting around 5 p.m., according to the Hampton Police Division.
Officers found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his injuries are considered life-threatening.
Bullets struck several homes in the area, also. However, no one else was injured, said the division.
Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
Anyone with information can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.