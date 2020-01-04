Nearly two dozen cases of COVID-19 reported at the Hampton VA

Sixteen of the cases are inpatient, while the other six are outpatient.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton VA Medical Center has confirmed 22 cases of COVID-19 at its facility. That's up from five confirmed cases on Wednesday.

Sixteen of the cases are inpatient, while the other six are outpatient.

The numbers were first reported on the Department of Veterans Affairs' website.

The VA says it has administered more than 16,833 COVID-19 tests nationwide while taking aggressive steps to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

These measures include outreach to veterans and staff, clinical screening at VA health care facilities, and protective procedures for patients admitted to community living centers and spinal cord injury units.

As of April 2, 68 veteran patients nationwide have died from the novel coronavirus.