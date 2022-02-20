Newport News woman gives away free pins to raise awareness for Codi

The Hampton Roads community continues to rally in the search for missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about Codi that aired on February 16, 2022.

The Hampton community is not giving up in the search for missing four-year-old Codi Bigsby, and a Newport News mother is doing her part to raise awareness.

From billboards and posters to search parties, neighbors and concerned residents have joined together to do what they can to find Codi.

Codi’s father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing three weeks ago on January 31st.

Like many others, Danielle Childs has never met Codi, but said she felt like she had to do something to help.

“I have never met Codi. I have never really been to Buckroe where he lives except probably maybe twice. The story just touched me," Childs said. "It did something to me, I can’t even explain it. It just grabbed me and I felt like I had to do something.”

Childs made pins to pass out to members in the community for free. On them is a picture of Codi and the message: “Bring Codi Home.”

Childs said it’s about raising awareness.

“It could be any one of our children. I’m a grandmother, I have older kids now, but I couldn’t imagine – because we don’t know what happened," she said.

“I initially wanted to do t-shirts, but that would have been too expensive, so the buttons are perfect.”