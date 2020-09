The crash closed part of Pembroke Avenue. A man sustained life-threatening injuries.

HAMPTON, Va. — A stretch of Pembroke Avenue is closed in both directions after police say a serious accident took place there on Friday.

Hampton police tweeted that it happened in the 300 block of West Pembroke Ave. near the downtown area. Officers were called to that location just before 10:30 a.m.

One man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.