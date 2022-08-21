Police: 1 person hurt in shooting near Aero Circle in Hampton

Hampton Police said someone called police Sunday around 3:53p.m. about a shooting victim.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is hurt following a shooting Sunday evening in Hampton.

Hampton Police said someone called 911 about a shooting victim in the area of Coliseum Drive and Von Schilling Drive around 3:53 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. Medics transported him to a local hospital for treatment, and he is expected to recover, according to police.

Investigators said the man was in the area of Aero Apartment, in the 100 block of Aero Circle, when someone shot him.

The injured man fled the area, and when he got to the intersection of Coliseum Drive and Von Schilling Drive, he got out of his car and asked a nearby citizen for help, according to police.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect or suspects in this shooting.