HAMPTON, Va., (WVEC) -- Police said someone killed a woman in the 1000 block of East Pembroke Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

At 11:55 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call of several shots fired in the 1000 block of East Pembroke Avenue.

Arriving officers found a Hampton woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Police were able to identify the woman as 36-year-old Kelly Phillips.

Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue transported Phillips to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. There is no suspect information.

One of her closest friends, Belinda Kratzer is still at a loss for words.

Kratzer said they were friends for more than 20-years. Kratzer said Kelly was always working several jobs to provide for her kids.

See last saw her friend June 9th at a graduation cookout. They promised to get together again soon.

"She had a heart of goal and was always trying to better life for her kids," Kratzer said. "That's what breaks my heart the most though-- the kids."

Phillips' sister-in-law Evette Phillips lives in New York, but sent 13News Now a statement that reads in part,

"Every time I spoke to Kelly it was always about her working hard and trying to get whatever the kids needed." "I pray God helps the Police find her killer so justice can be served!"

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

