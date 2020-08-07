Police investigate homicide in Hampton

The intersection of Todds Lane and Wellington Drive is closed in both directions.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton intersection is closed as police investigate a homicide on Wednesday.

According to the Hampton Police Division, authorities were called to the intersection of Todds Lane and Wellington Drive. That's where they found the victim, an adult man.

The circumstances surrounding the man's death remains under investigation. There's no word on any suspects or motive at this time.

As of 6:45 p.m., the intersection is closed in both directions.

If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the tip line website at www.p3tips.com.