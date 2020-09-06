One person dead following shooting in Hampton

Webster Street at Mercury Boulevard is closed to all traffic at this time.

HAMPTON, Va. — Officers are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Hampton.

According to the Hampton Police Division, officers were called to the 200 block of Webster Street at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, they found the body of a dead man.

There's no word on if there are any suspects, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time.