Virginia Senate honors Richneck Elementary teacher Abby Zwerner

RICHMOND, Va. — As the General Assembly met for a one-day legislative session on Wednesday, lawmakers took time out to honor Abigail Zwerner, the Newport News first-grade teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student in January.

The Richneck Elementary teacher stood with her family as she was given a framed resolution commending her for her "heroic actions" and devotion to the safety of her students.

Police have said that after Zwerner was shot, she ushered her students to safety and was the last one to leave the classroom, despite life-threatening injuries. She collapsed in a school office and spent two weeks in the hospital. Since then, she's had four surgeries and is still recovering from wounds to her hand and chest. No one else was hurt in the shooting.

"She truly is one of Virginia's great heroes, and I have enormous admiration for her," said Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment.

The General Assembly was in session Wednesday to work through scores of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed amendments to legislation. The legislature could also challenge the Republican governor’s three vetoes.

Youngkin signed the majority of the legislation lawmakers sent him but sought amendments to 78 bills. Some of the changes lawmakers were taking up are small or technical; for other measures, Youngkin is seeking a more wholesale rewrite.