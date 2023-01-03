Increased security after possible threats towards Menchville High School

As a result, random school bus searches happened this morning and random classroom searches will happen throughout the day.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Students at Menchville High School arrived to increased security measures on Tuesday after alleged threats were posted on social media, according to a Newport News Public Schools spokesperson.

School officials were informed about the threats, which were allegedly on social media and are still fully unconfirmed, late Monday night.

The Newport News Police Department and the high school security team were both notified, and an investigation began, according to the spokesperson.

As a result, random school bus searches happened this morning and random classroom searches will happen throughout the day.

Police officers will also be nearby the school throughout the day.