Bon Secours and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield negotiations at impasse, meaning patients will have to pay more starting Aug 1st

According to the health system, Anthem isn't paying enough to doctors and nurses to keep up with inflation.

NORFOLK, Va. — Bon Secours and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield have been in negotiations since last October, affecting the Medicare Advantage contract in Virginia and elsewhere.

The health system's Medicare Advantage contract with Anthem in the Commonwealth is coming to an end and their negotiations to renew the contract have broken down.

Bon Secours wrote in a press release that negotiations are still at an impasse, meaning that doctors and caregivers in the health system will be considered out-of-network for nearly 19,000 patients who have Anthem Medicare Advantage health insurance.

Bon Secours wrote that they remain "committed to providing access to care at our locations and we encourage Anthem to do what is right for its Medicare Advantage members, today and in the future."

Bon Secours' Maryview Medical Center, Mary Immaculate Hospital, and Southampton Medical Center in Hampton Roads will be affected by the changes.

Patients with an Anthem Medicare Advantage PPO plan Bon Secour's Doctors will go out of network and those with HMO plans will need to apply for continuity of care to see their doctors.

These changes are effective as of August 1st.