Congressman Scott presents $760K check to Newport News in an effort to help fight crime

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News is getting some help from the feds to fight crime. Tuesday, Congressman Bobby Scott presented a check to city leaders for more than $760,000 in federal funds.

The money is going towards the city’s “gun violence and violent crime reduction initiative.” This money will support three things in particular: better technology for law enforcement, more resources for witness protection, and re-entry programs for inmates.

It's a program described by Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones as a multi-faceted approach to reducing crime.

"The two that I’m most proud of is how we look at our re-entry program. I think that’s very, very important, especially to our citizens. The second part to that is an expansion of our witness protection program," Jones said. “When you look at the entire $760,000, it’s going to be spread along multiple different programs. We want to look at gun violence before it occurs.”

Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan said his team already works to help inmates better transition back into communities and this money will help boost the work they're doing.

He said housing for former inmates is a big need.

“The lion’s share of this grant – over $500,000 of it – is going to support re-entry," Morgan said. “We’re looking at, maybe in our estimates, 100 plus people returning that we will be able to get into supportive housing while getting them a job... What we want to do is set them on the right path, and part of that is supportive housing.”

It’s about supporting former inmates and preventing crime by preventing recidivism, according to Congressman Scott. He noted a lot of crime is committed by repeat offenders.

“Efforts will be made to make sure the people coming out of prison can get on the right track and stay on the right track," Scott said. "That costs a little money but it’s well worth it because a lot of them in other states go right back to prison and we’re spending the money anyway.”

Congressman Scott said that using this funding for witness support is critical in fighting crime.

"One of the problems with crimes today because some are not deterred because they can intimidate witnesses and witnesses are afraid to come forward, so they can commit crimes with impunity," Scott said. "With this grant, witnesses are protected.”

Mayor Jones said witnesses and victims being unwilling to speak with police for fear of retribution is a barrier in prosecuting crimes.

“People want to be involved," Jones said. "People want to help reduce gun violence in that area - but they live in that community; They see that perpetrator on a day-to-day basis. As of now, we don’t have all the funds to protect them. This is just the first step in rectifying that situation.”

Sheriff Morgan said, unlike the federal government, Virginia does not have any official witness protection or support program. So, it’s up to cities to step in.

“The ability to support witnesses and maybe relocate them or move them is huge. This grant really speaks volumes to our overall effort – it’s not just about re-entry, it’s not just about technology, it’s also about the effective prosecution," Morgan said. “When we talk about witness protection, the federal government has a witness protection program where they can actually relocate people and change their identity and all that. Here at the state level, we don’t have anything like that.”