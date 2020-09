Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash near the J. Clyde Morris Boulevard exit on I-64.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police say one person is dead following an accident Wednesday night on Interstate 64.

State Police say the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on eastbound I-64, east of Exit 258B (Route 17/J. Clyde Morris Boulevard) in Newport News.

There's no immediate word on what may have caused the crash, nor if there are any additional injuries.

Troopers are on-scene investigating. No other information was immediately available.