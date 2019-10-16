NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Homemade Greek food and fun will be had at the annual Newport News Greek Festival this weekend.

It starts Thursday, Oct. 17 and runs through Oct. 19 at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church at 60 Traverse Road.

The church holds two festivals a year—one in spring and one in fall—and members of the church and their families volunteer to bake, cook and help everyone who comes by.

The festival has Greek eats such as baklava, sweet bread, loukoumades, and Spanakopita, free cooking demonstrations, and vendors.

Get more information on the Newport News Greek Festival Website.

DATES/TIMES:

Thursday, Oct. 17: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

