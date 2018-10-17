NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC/AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden, alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden, made a stop in Hampton Roads Friday to meet with shipbuilding workers ahead of a weekend event marking a military milestone.

Biden met with the United Steelworkers Local 8888 leaders at Newport News Shipbuilding Friday afternoon.

.@JoeBiden is now at the gates greeting workers during shift change at Newport News Shipyard. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Rpnnlv6td6 — Chenue Her 13News Now (@13ChenueHer) October 19, 2018

Jill Biden is scheduled to christen the future USS Delaware on Saturday. It's the Navy's newest Virginia-class attack submarine.

Jill Biden will smash a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow. During World War II, her father served as a Navy signalman.

“We just want to acknowledge Joe Biden’s outstanding record for working families and to thank him for his unwavering support of Barack Obama, the first African American president to serve eight years in the White House," said Local 8888 president Charles Spivey.

