NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police tweeted Saturday morning that Darrell Pittman was taken into custody around 12:35 a.m. in Chesapeake without incident.

Police agencies were looking for Pittman since Wednesday night after a police stop ended in a crash that killed a woman and seriously injured another.

From Earlier:

According to Police Chief Steve Drew, officers attempted to pull over an SUV Wednesday evening at Jefferson Avenue and Boykin Lane around 5:45 p.m.

Officers initiated the traffic stop after identifying a subject in the vehicle, 19-year-old Darrell Pittman of the no-hundred block of Christian Street in Newport News, known to have violent felony warrants on file.

The green 2003 Ford Explorer sped off, ran two red traffic lights, and crashed into a van at Jefferson Avenue and Bland Boulevard. Two women inside the van were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Thursday, police confirmed that one of the women, 78-year-old Elizabeth Verley, later died.

Her daughter, Wonda Morton, was the other passenger. She is at home recovering.

Morton told 13News Now on Thursday that the family is crushed. Morton described her mom as someone who if you met once, you had a friend for life.

Newport News police chief Steve Drew met with the family last night.

"It's important they know they are in our thoughts and prayers," Chief Drew said. "My condolences to the family who lost a loved one last night."

One of Verley's nephews, Mitchell, said his aunt was a woman of God who always practiced her faith. Verley was a member of Calvary Community Church in Hampton.

Chief Drew assured the family that the department's number one priority right now is to find Pittman.

"I am confident in our police that he will be located quickly," Drew said.

There were five people in the suspect vehicle, and after the crash, three fled the scene and two were detained at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Chaikim Reynolds, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, evade and elude, operating a motor vehicle w/out a license, two counts of failure to obey a traffic signal, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

A juvenile from the suspect vehicle was arrested and charged with a firearm violation.

Officers found two guns inside the SUV, and investigators said the suspect could still be armed.

"Now you have a person who got nothing to lose and desperate and that’s a bad combination," said Debra Fowler.

“It's very scary, it’s terrifying, especially with a little kid,” said Sara Gonzalez. “I think there are more people involved maybe hiding him but hopefully they find him soon."

If you have any information, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.