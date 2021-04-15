Jefferson Lab in Newport News to host Open House event in 2022

The lab's last public Open House event was held in May 2018. More than 6,000 people visited that event.

The Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in Newport News will open its doors to the public next year.

The Department of Energy facility will host an Open House on March 26, 2022. The last public open house was held in May 2018. More than 6,000 people attended that event.

The event is free and will give Hampton Roads residents of all ages the opportunity to explore Jefferson Lab's world-class research facility, according to a news release.

The event will also offer hands-on activities and interactive demonstrations.

Some of the most popular tour stops include portions of the one-of-a-kind Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility, where nearly 1,700 scientists from around the world carry out groundbreaking research to understand the basic building blocks of matter.

An Open House had been scheduled for September 2020 but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.