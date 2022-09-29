MAKING A MARK: 8-year-old girl paints rocks to raise money for Peninsula SPCA

Leta Patrick is literally a rock star! She collected, painted and sold rocks at a neighborhood festival over the summer to raise money for the Peninsula SPCA.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Leta Patrick believes she first picked up a paint brush at four years old.

Now, she's eight, and turning her passion into purpose.

"I love this too much! Nothing else," the young artist said. "I just love painting and drawing."

Patrick tie-dye painted rocks she and her family collected, and she sold the rocks at the Hilton Village Art Walk in Newport News in June.

"People passed by and gave me some money to donate," Patrick said.

By the festival's end, she had racked up $148 for the Peninsula SPCA! Patrick said she donated the money to the shelter in memory of her own furry friends.

"We had two cats die in this family, so that's why I wanted to do this," Patrick said. "I wanted them to know that I care for animals, even for the animals that don't have homes."

She says she has more plans to put her skills to good use.

"I might be donating to hospitals," said Patrick, "or... and... the SPCA again."

Patrick plans to sell more painted rocks at the Historic Hilton Village Fall Festival in Newport News. The event will be held Saturday, October 29th, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. near Warwick Blvd. and Main St.