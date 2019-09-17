NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police arrested a man for a murder that took place at an Exxon service station in Denbigh on Monday. Hampton officers said the same man is responsible for a deadly shooting that took place in their city within hours of the gas station murder.

Elijah Dayron Armstrong, 21, faces two counts of First Degree murder, plus other charges.

The shooting at the Exxon, located at Jefferson Avenue and Kate's Trace Circle, took place shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

Newport News police said the person who died was Luis Eduardo Zambrana, Jr. of Newport News.

Elijah Dayron Armstrong

Newport News Police Department

A short time later, there was a shooting in the Phoebus section of Hampton. Police found Lamar French, 38, in a parking lot at Phoebus High School. Medics took French to the hospital where he died.

Hampton police officers said French was a ride-share driver and Armstrong was his passenger. They added that there was no indication that French knew Armstrong before the shooting.

Armstrong was in the Newport News City Jail Tuesday. He declined requests for an interview.