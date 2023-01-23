Menchville High School boosts security after trespassing incident

A group of unauthorized visitors entered the building during school hours Friday, and one of them assaulted a student, according to school officials.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Security changes are coming to Menchville High School, after a trespassing incident led to an injured student on Friday.

In a letter to families obtained by 13News Now, Menchville High principal Lisa Egolf said four girls, who attend school in Hampton, entered the building during school hours.

Before the second lunch period, one of the girls attacked a student after she left her class to go to lunch. The group then ran out of the building and drove away.

The student’s injuries were minor and treated by a school nurse.

A preliminary investigation revealed three of the girls entered the building near the main office. Menchville High students opened the door for them, assuming they went to the school.

Newport News Police and Newport News Public Schools are investigating the incident. They’ve identified three of the girls, as of Saturday.

School officials say one will face assault charges and all four will be charged with trespassing. They could face other charges, according to a separate email to families from NNPS.

School division leaders said security changes at Menchville High will include assigning security officers to monitor students and visitors coming in and out of the main entrance, and increased presence in hallways.