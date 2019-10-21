NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Contract Military Aircraft crashed at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on Monday.

An official with the airport said around 9:35 a.m. the jet was trying to land on runway 7-25. However, it slightly left the runway before coming to a stop just off the runway surface near the end of 7-25.

Kevin Knapp with the airport said the plane is used by the military for training.

The Virginia State Police said no injuries were reported. They also said the crash was caused by a minor issue with its landing gear.

The Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport said that runway 2-20 is still open, and the crash will not impact any other flights.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Virginia State Police

A similar incident took place at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport in May of 2019.

An Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC) jet went off the runway during an emergency landing at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on Thursday, May 9.

An airport official said around 10 a.m. the jet called in with "mechanical issues" and the pilot was forced to land. The aircraft went into a grassy area.

After that incident, the runway was closed temporarily. A couple of flights were canceled due to the closure, the airport official said.

No injuries were reported in the May crash either.