Newport News prohibits open carrying of guns in city buildings, other public spaces

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News City Council voted new gun regulations on Tuesday night.
The new ordinance will not allow open carrying of firearms in city buildings, community centers, public parks, or public spaces that are being used for special events.
Legally concealed carry is still permitted.
City council approved the ordinance by a 6-to-1 vote. Councilwoman Patricia Woodbury was the lone vote against the measure.
The approved ordinance prohibits "the open possession, carrying, or transportation of any firearm, ammunition for a firearm, or any components or combination thereof in: (1) any building, or portion thereof, owned by the City or any authority or local governmental entity created or controlled by the City; (2) any building, or portion thereof, that is being used for governmental purposes by the City or any authority or local governmental entity created or controlled by the City; (3) any recreation or community center facility, or public park, owned or operated by the City or any authority or local governmental entity created or controlled by the City; and (4) any public street, road, alley, or sidewalk, or right-of-way, or any other place of whatever nature that is open to the public."