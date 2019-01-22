NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's a small gesture, they hope goes a long way.

The government shutdown is now in its second month. There have been many agencies and organizations stepping up to help struggling families -- families who need to pay bills but may not have enough money for other things, like a haircut. Mac Lee wants to help with that burden.

“We watch the news and see how this is impacting families and we just want to reach out,” Lee said.

Mac Lee owns two barbershops in Newport News. He's inviting furloughed employees to come to either location on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. to get a free haircut as long as the shutdown continues.

“We love people and that's the way our hearts are,” said Lee. “It's a lot of people helping, but the people are doing, Washington needs to do something too.”

Lee has been a barber in Newport News for almost 50 years. He and his son Tony said they've been blessed through the years, and they want to be a blessing to others.

“My heart goes out to them, these individuals who work hard, and this is the least we can do,” Tony Lee said.

Mac’s barbershops are located at 1512 27th street and 13771 Warwick Blvd.