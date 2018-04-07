NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- How hot has this summer been so far?

Hot enough to literally turn one Newport News man's car into an oven!

Joseph B. B. Quinn said he recently moved from Connecticut to Virginia, and while he was unpacking he decided to take advantage of the heat.

Quinn said it was about 92 to 93 degrees outside, and the inside of his car reached about 105 degrees. Placing a baking sheet on his dashboard and leaving it In the direct sunlight, he baked a dozen chocolate chip cookies for two hours.

Quinn posted photos of his dashboard dessert on Facebook two weeks ago, and they've been shared more than 54,000 times since!

