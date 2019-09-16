NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating after an attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl Sunday evening.

Police said around 4:45 p.m., Newport News police were called to the Walmart at 12401 Jefferson Avenue. Responding officers said they spoke with the girl at the scene.

She told the police a man came up to her while she was inside the store.

The girl said the man continued to ask her questions, even though she ignored him and didn't respond.

Police said the girl tried to walk away to another aisle, but he grabbed her and assaulted her.

The girl was not injured, and police said the investigation remains ongoing.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

RELATED: Walmart launches its first car seat recycling program Monday

RELATED: NRA fires back at Walmart's decision to stop selling certain ammunition