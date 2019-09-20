NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's hard for Shamika Giles-Simpkins to forget the chaotic scene that unfolded outside Todd Stadium September 13. She lives in the neighborhood behind the stadium and heard several gunshots.

“Me and my wife were talking, and you heard 20 shots,” Giles-Simpkins said.

Her biggest worry was where her 17-year-old son was.

“It scared me because my son is a student,” Giles-Simpkins said. “I became hysterical and wanted to know if it was my son.”

He didn’t go, but hundreds of other teens did. Police said someone shot three of them after the game. The youngest victim is just 14-years-old.

“You don't want any child to get shot but it's sad you can't have a football game without kids retaliating for whatever reason,” Giles-Simpkins said.

Starting Thursday, parents and students saw more officers at the football game and will for the rest of the season.

School officials also said there are at least 15 school security officers at the stadium during football games and two sheriff's deputies.

Newport News Public Schools said it is dedicated to ensuring the safety of all guests who support and attend athletic events:

A team of school security officers and law enforcement officers manages onsite and parking lot security

All guests entering Todd Stadium and indoor, school sporting events proceed through a security checkpoint that includes a metal detector scan and a handbag/backpack inspection

Surveillance cameras monitor the Todd Stadium main gate, field and walkway perimeter, and school entryways and common areas

NNPS employs a variety of security measures in its daily efforts to provide safe and secure environments. These measures are consistently assessed to provide for the safety of our guests and staff.

“It makes you feel safe, also in the community,” Giles-Simpkins said.

Giles-Simpkins said despite the added police security, she's hesitant to let her son go to any more games.