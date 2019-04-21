NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teen and 22-year-old man are in the hospital after a shooting in Newport News on Saturday night.

Police was called around 10:58 p.m. to a shooting in the 12600 block of McManus Boulevard.

Officers found a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said his condition is unknown.

A second shooting victim, a 22-year-old man, was driven to the hospital, police said.

His gunshot injury is considered serious.

The shooting took place on McManus Boulevard, police said in a news release.

There is no suspect information and police are still investigating the incident.

