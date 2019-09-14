NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are responding to reports of a shooting at Todd Stadium Friday night.

Police said they found a 14-year-old shot in the parking lot of Todd Stadium and two 19-year-olds on Hidenwood Drive near the stadium. All three victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Police dispatchers said the call for a shooting at the stadium came in at 9:34 p.m.

Officers have crime scene tape up at the entrance to the stadium and around the corner at Hidenwood Drive.

Officers told 13News Now there are several different crime scenes.

According to Twitter, Woodside High School and Denbigh High School played a rivalry game at the stadium Friday night.

Neighbors are telling 13News Now that several people were shot after the football game at Todd Stadium.

There is no further information.