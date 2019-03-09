NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating an overnight homicide in Newport News.

Investigators said they received a call about gunshots heard just before 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Roanoke Avenue. A few minutes later, they received another call about a possible victim in the 1100 block of 30th Street.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that if you have any information about this shooting, to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.