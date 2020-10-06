One dead, another hospitalized following shooting in Newport News

One victim was taken to the hospital, while the second victim was found dead inside a vehicle.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting in Newport News that killed one man and sent another to the hospital.

According to the Newport News Police Department, a call came in at about 10:13 p.m. for a shooting in the 500 block of Randolph Road. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man who was found outside of a vehicle was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time.

The second victim was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time.