Man found shot outside of Patrick Henry Mall

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are on the scene of a shooting that happened outside of Patrick Henry Mall Friday afternoon.
Investigators say the call of a shooting came in just after 4 p.m. Arriving officers found a man suffering from what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say the shooting happened outside of the mall, in the rear parking lot, near the food court entrance. The mall remains open.
No other information was immediately available.
If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at p3tips.com.