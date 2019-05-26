NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police had the parking lot of a Wawa taped off Sunday morning after a deadly shooting there.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting just before 5 a.m. When officers got to Wawa, at 14803 Warwick Boulevard, they found someone who'd been shot. He died there.

The Newport News Police Department asked anyone with information about the killing to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip at P3tips.com.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.





