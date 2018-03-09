NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Several Virginia lawmakers will be in town Monday for Congressman Bobby Scott's 42nd annual Labor Day Cookout in Newport News.

About 1,500 people are expected to attend, including Governor Ralph Northam, Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and Attorney General Mark Herring.

Rep. Scott has held the cookout on every Labor Day since 1977, when he was running for the House of Delegates.

The cookout is open to the public! If you'd like to go, it runs from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. If you want to go, it will be held at 914 Shore Drive in Newport News.

