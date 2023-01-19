Richneck to start transitioning back to building as teacher shot by student released from hospital

Karen Lynch, an administrator on special assignment, invited students and their families to visit staff and participate in activities at the school on Jan. 25.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools will soon begin the process of transitioning Richneck Elementary students back to the building after a 6-year-old student shot his teacher earlier this month.

Karen Lynch, an administrator on special assignment, outlined Richneck's plan, along with some services available for students and families, in a Thursday message to families.

Her announcement came nearly two weeks after the Jan. 6 shooting, which left first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner seriously hurt. City officials said the shooting was not accidental and that it happened in a classroom while Zwerner was teaching.

A spokesperson for Riverside Health System told 13News Now Thursday that Zwerner was released from Riverside Regional Medical Center earlier this week and is continuing her recovery as an outpatient.

In her message, Lynch invited Richneck students and their families to visit staff and participate in activities at the school on Jan. 25 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The Richneck building will stay closed from Jan. 23 to 25 and all Newport News schools are closed on Jan. 26 and 27. Lynch said the official start date will be announced next week.

Lynch also shared some services available for students and families: emotional support, grab-and-go meals and educational packets for students.

The school system is offering walk-in emotional support services for students and families at Richneck Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After-hour appointments will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. To make an appointment, call 757-283-7850, ext. 10405.

As of Thursday, families can pick up grab-and-go meals at Richneck consisting of breakfast, lunch and a snack from 12 to 12:30 p.m.