SeaView Lofts in Newport News still has code issues, building remains condemned

A Newport News circuit court judge said he will not let people back inside until at least one elevator is properly working.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Almost a month ago, code issues at the SeaView Lofts apartment complex in Newport News forced residents to find a new place to stay.

A status hearing Tuesday morning confirmed there are still code issues with the apartment's elevators and fire alarm system. As long as that's the case, the building remains condemned.

But the key takeaway is that a judge and those displaced families could get answers as early as this Friday. Crews are back at the apartment complex working on one of the two elevators, and the goal is to have it ready for a Friday inspection.

Repair crews will also begin work on the building's fire alarm system on Wednesday, to also hopefully have that ready for another inspection Friday.

At Tuesday's hearing, city attorneys also mentioned the City of Newport News is no longer housing any of these tenants.

The next hearing is scheduled for Monday, August 1. The hope is that by then, those upcoming inspections will offer a clearer picture and determine whether residents can finally go home.