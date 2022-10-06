x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Newport News

1 dead, 2 critically hurt after small plane crashes at Newport News airport

One person is dead and two others are critically injured after a small plane crashed Thursday at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport.
Credit: 13News Now

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person is dead and two others are critically hurt after a small plane crashed at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport Thursday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, a Cessna crashed around 3:05 p.m. Three people on board the aircraft were taken to local hospitals. VSP later confirmed that one person died from their injuries while the other two are critically hurt.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash, and the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified.

An airport spokesperson said the airport is open at this time.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Cessna 172 crashes at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport

Before You Leave, Check This Out