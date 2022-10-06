1 dead, 2 critically hurt after small plane crashes at Newport News airport

One person is dead and two others are critically injured after a small plane crashed Thursday at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person is dead and two others are critically hurt after a small plane crashed at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport Thursday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, a Cessna crashed around 3:05 p.m. Three people on board the aircraft were taken to local hospitals. VSP later confirmed that one person died from their injuries while the other two are critically hurt.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash, and the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified.

An airport spokesperson said the airport is open at this time.