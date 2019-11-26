NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say a fugitive who's been on the run for nearly five years is now in custody.

27-year-old Dilquon Juvyonne Best was taken into custody on November 22 by members of the Newport News Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in Los Angeles.

Best was wanted for the murder of Alton Williams in Newport News. Williams was shot on December 11, 2014, in the area of 12th Street and Ivey Avenue. He was taken to the hospital, where he eventually died on January 5, 2015.

Best was extradition to Newport News on December 6. He is charged with first-degree murder, failure to appear on a felony offense and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“Along with members of this Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, citizen involvement was key in making this arrest, proving once again how important it is for citizens to get involved,” said Newport News Chief of Police, Steve Drew. “It’s been a very long investigation with many man-hours by officers committed to bringing justice to this victim and his loved ones. By making this arrest, we hope we are able to provide some form of closure to those affected by this senseless crime."

Best is currently in custody at the Newport News City Jail.