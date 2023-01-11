Tenants in Newport News given 30-day notice to vacate apartments after new company buys complex

Tenants living at St. James Terrace Apartments in Newport News tell 13News Now they have to move out by January 31.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Pack up and move out -- that’s the only option for nearly 100 people in Newport News.

Tenants living at St. James Terrace Apartments tell 13News Now a new company recently purchased their apartment complex and told them they need to leave in 30 days.

“It’s like you got hit by a truck, you never saw it coming,” said Josh Jones.

For more than 11 years, Jones called St. James Terrace Apartments home. Now, he has a few weeks to move out.

“They are forcing me to leave somewhere that I have my whole world in,” Jones said.

Jones said Chasen Companies recently bought the apartment complex. He showed 13News Now a letter they sent to all residents in December about renovating the apartment buildings.

“In the coming weeks, we will begin renovations in the buildings to provide an exceptional experience for our residents,” Chasen Companies staff said in the letter. “Since some of the renovations are extensive and will take many months to complete, we will not be renewing leases in this building when your term expires.”

“My thoughts were, you got to be kidding me,” Jones said.

Jones said he had a month-to-month rental agreement. He said another letter arrived with a move-out deadline.

“I get a letter stating I have to leave in 30 days,” Jones said. “I think I got this letter December 30 and they want us out by January 31.”

Twenty-year resident Jeffery Phillips said he got the same notice.

“I’m sure you know what it takes to move from one place, find a new place, there are all these things you need to do and take care of,” Phillips said. “And to have them give such short notice like that, it is just inhumane, in my opinion.”

Under Virginia Law, landlords only need to give 30 days' notice to vacate for tenants on month-to-month agreements.

A Chasen Companies spokeswoman sent the following statement to 13News Now:

"Chasen Companies is proud to be developing the St James View Terrace property with plans to make significant improvements to the 100 residences, exterior, and common areas. In order to make these transformative positive improvements to the property tenants can not occupy the residences as the work is performed.



We are following all legal policies and terms for the current tenant lease agreements, and we are working closely with tenants who may need additional time to relocate. We also welcome current tenants to move back into the renovated units once each residence is complete.



This 100-unit project is the first of many for Chasen Companies in Newport News. We are excited to continue making significant capital investments in the city and bring modern, boutique living and commercial spaces to the community.”

Jones and Phillips said they are fortunate to have found a new place to live, but they worry about their neighbors.

“Bacon is up, milk is up, gas is up, everything is up,” Jones said. “So, you put people out that have been paying a certain amount of rent a month, you put them out and now they have to pay $300 more than what they already pay. Well, that is their groceries for the month.”

13News Now asked the spokeswoman for Chasen Companies what the newly renovated apartments will cost. She said, “We've shared the relevant details and we do not have any further responses”.

Affordable Property Management Corp. used to own the St. James Terrace Apartments.