Police investigate threatening message directed at Woodside High in Newport News

According to a spokesperson, police and school security officials haven't determined if the threat was credible, but the school will have additional precautions.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A threatening message directed at Woodside High School in Newport News was found Tuesday, school officials said.

According to a spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools, police and school security officials haven't determined if the threat was credible, but the school will have additional precautions.

In addition to weapons detection systems already in place, school security performed random safety searches throughout the building Tuesday, something that will continue Wednesday.

The Newport News Police Department said it is investigating the threats and the school will have an additional police presence.